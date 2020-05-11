Impact of COVID-19 on Membrane Chromatography Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 - Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Membrane chromatography is one of the extensively used separation techniques in the market. This technique has gained higher popularity owing to its efficiency, versatility, and high selectivity of sorting out molecules in any mixture. These features make the technique extremely important in the unit operations for downstream processing of biopharmaceuticals products. It effectively separates chemical and physical differences in biomolecules. Among different types of techniques, membrane chromatography offers superior throughput and better efficiency than other available conventional techniques, making it ideal for biopharmaceutical production. Especially for bulk production, the larger is the volume, better is the production. Also, the high-dynamic fastening capacity of this technique is ideal for several key applications, such as host-cell protein removal, DNA virus, and decontamination of gene-therapy vectors. The growing needs for pharmaceutical products propel the use of membrane chromatography, especially for genetic vector preparations and faster methods of separation and decontamination of huge molecule weight proteins.



The futuristic growth aspects in membrane chromatography are expected to be influenced by the outbreak of corona virus. The modernizations in terms of technologies have propelled membrane chromatography to run comparatively slowly in the near future. The research activities and studies are anticipated to be hampered due to the current pandemic.



Major Key Players of the Membrane Chromatography Market are:

Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei, Danaher, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cole-Parmer, Membrane Solutions and 3M Company among others.



The continual growth of the biopharmaceutical industries has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global membrane chromatography market. Other factors such as benefits of using membrane chromatography as an alternative to conventional chromatography and increasing R&D expenditure are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global membrane chromatography market between 2019 and 2030.In order to facilitate the entire process of development of drugs, companies like Merck, Genentech and AstraZeneca have initiated cooperative efforts with institutions like University of Washington Department of Health Sciences, University of Washington Department of Medicine and others. The use of novel techniques like membrane chromatography plays a vital role in drug development, which is anticipated to further prosper in the coming years.



Over the past decade, the global biopharmaceutical manufacturing has witnessed significant growth owing to several factors. High potency coupled with efficiency and fewer side effects assists biopharmaceuticals to treat diseases rather than merely treating the symptoms. Similarly, the broad spectrum application of biopharmaceuticals to treat several new diseases has been a major driving factor for the growing demand of biopharmaceutical worldwide. The application of membrane chromatography techniques to synthesize these pharmaceutical products have been crucial in contributing to the growth of the global membrane chromatography market.



Major Types of Membrane Chromatography Market covered are:

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Affinity Membrane

Hydrophobic Interaction



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Membrane Chromatography consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Membrane Chromatography market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Membrane Chromatography manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Membrane Chromatography with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Membrane Chromatography Market Size

2.2 Membrane Chromatography Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Membrane Chromatography Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Membrane Chromatography Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Membrane Chromatography Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Membrane Chromatography Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Membrane Chromatography Sales by Product

4.2 Global Membrane Chromatography Revenue by Product

4.3 Membrane Chromatography Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Membrane Chromatography Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Membrane Chromatography industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



