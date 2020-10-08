New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global Moisture Curing Adhesive market is forecasted to reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The need for moisture cure adhesives is attributed to the rising demand from the construction and wood industry and its unique advantages over traditional adhesives. The market is experiencing high growth due to rising end-use applications such as cars, textiles, and footwear, and increasing demand from developing nations. Moisture healing adhesive services have different applications in the sectors of manufacturing, housing, electrical & electronics, and industry. It is also used in printing & painting, design, furnishing, flooring, automobile, shipping, packaging, wood-coating, metals, plastics, paper, corks, industrial inks, and equipment.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Moisture Curing Adhesives market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Moisture Curing Adhesives market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Sika AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, The DOW Chemical Company, Bostik SA, Tosoh Corporation, DOW Corning Corporation, Dymax Corporation, and Jowat SE., among others.SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Moisture Curing Adhesives market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyurethane

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Polyolefin



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Onilne

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction

Automotive

Wood working

Textile

Others



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Moisture Curing Adhesives Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Moisture Curing Adhesives Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Moisture Curing Adhesives Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued….



