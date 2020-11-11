New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- The Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 36.71 billion in 2019 to USD 99.68 billion by 2027. Increasing requirements for effective packaging solutions specially for food and beverages, pharmaceutical sector is a key factor behind the industry's consistent growth. Apart from this, food safety regulations introduced by governments around the world is further fuelling the market's growth.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Nano-enabled Packaging market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nano-enabled Packaging industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF SE, Danaflex Nano LLC, Amcor Limited, Chevron Philips Chemical Co. LLC, Sonoco Products Co., Honeywell International Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Avery Dennison, Tetra Pak International S.A. and DuPont Teijin Films.



The Nano-enabled Packaging industry is segmented into:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Active Packaging

Intelligent and Smart Packaging

Controlled Release Packaging

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Offline

Online



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook of Nano-enabled Packaging Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Nano-enabled Packaging market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Nano-enabled Packaging Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Nano-enabled Packaging market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Nano-enabled Packaging market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nano-enabled Packaging industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



