Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Sweeteners Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 39 Bn by 2026

The analysts at Transparency Market Research have observed a major shift in the preference of people in terms of consuming sweets. They are becoming more health conscious and are monitoring their food consumption on a regular basis. As a result of this shift, people are adding components that can add to their health and remove that is causing adverse effect. Sugar or synthetic sweeteners are some of the food items that are being constantly eliminated from the table. However, glucose is an essential mineral that body requires. To cater the sweet tooth while maintaining the health, people are inclining towards natural sweeteners which is key factor that is propelling the growth of global natural sweeteners market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2026, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research.



Asia Pacific to Emerge as Most Lucrative Region



Health consciousness is at its peak in India and China. People take care of the food they are consuming and are very strict to their diet plans. To cater to their sweet tooth, people are using natural sweeteners in tea, sweets, and bakery products. As a result of this adoption, Asia Pacific exhibit maximum potential for the players of natural sweeteners market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2026.



Growing Prevalence of Diabetes to Fuel the Growth of the Market



Diabetes has become one of the most common conditions a consumer is suffering from these days. The disease restricts the patients from consuming any food item that has sugar in it. However, natural sweeteners do not affect the blood sugar and are safe for the patients suffering from diabetes. As a result of rising cases of diabetes the natural sweeteners market is facing a consistent growth from 2017 to 2026.



Food and Beverages Industry to Make Maximum Revenue



On the basis of end-user industries, the food and beverages industry is expected to make maximum revenue for the global natural sweeteners market in the projected time frame. This is because items like cakes, pastries, and other bakery items producers are now using organic sweeteners to make their products sweet. This is again the result of health awareness of people as they want to cherish the taste of cake but do not want to compromise their health. As a result of this growing application of natural sweeteners in bakery products, the food and beverages industry is leading the end-users segment of global natural sweeteners market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2026.



Healthy Eating Trend to Bag US$ 39.09 Bn for the Market



Based on the changing eating habits of the people in India, U.S., and China, the global natural sweeteners market is expected to bag US$ 39.09 bn in the forecast period. This massive revenue generation is the result of various lucrative opportunities like easy manufacturing, rising demand of low calorie foods, and growing health consciousness of the people around the world. Based on this revenue generation, the market is projected to witness 4.5% CAGR in the forecast period.



