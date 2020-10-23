New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Network Management System (NMS) Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Network Management System (NMS) industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The global Network Management System market is forecast to reach USD 13.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network Management system can be defined as the management process of fault and performance of a network with the help of different technologies and tools. With the help of this process, organizations can keep up with the requirements of their business. There are various advantages associated with the system, which are propelling the growth of the market. One of the mentionable advantage is it saves money as it requires only one system admin at one location to manage and monitor the network that helps in reducing expenditures. It is also helpful in enhancing productivity as it helps in managing every aspect of an organization's network, like hardware, software, and peripherals.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are IBM Corporation, SolarWinds Inc., Riverbed Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technology), BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation and NetScout Systems, Inc.



The Network Management System (NMS) industry is segmented into:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services

Platform



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Media & Communication

Retail

Others



Regional Outlook of Network Management System (NMS) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Network Management System (NMS) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Network Management System (NMS) industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Network Management System (NMS) market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Network Management System (NMS) market.



Radical Features of the Network Management System (NMS) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Network Management System (NMS) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Network Management System (NMS) industry.



