The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fonar Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. NeuroNexus Technologies, Inc. and Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



Reports and Data has segmented the neurodiagnostics market on the basis of technology type, disease type, end-use, and region:



Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Alzheimer's Disease

Migraine

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Stroke



Multiple sclerosis



Neurodegeneration

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Market-O-Nomics



The North American market is expected to remain the chief revenue-generating region. During 2020-2027, the market holds a share of 44.6% due to government initiatives and the use of advanced diagnostic technology.

Among the end-use, hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share of about 69.8%. This can be attributed to the availability of advanced technology guiding the diagnosis procedures and ease of getting reimbursements and coverage

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is considered to be the fastest-growing segment in the neuroimaging segment due to the temporal and spatial accuracy it offers while measuring brain activities through magnetic source image to detect the point of malfunctioning and it holds a CAGR of 9.2%

Electroencephalogram detects brain activity via electrical impulses and records it on the computer screen. Being cost effective and easy, it is considered to be the future of Neurodiagnostics, and it holds a market share of about 19%.

In the technology segment, Neuroinformatics is considered to be an upcoming field registering a CAGR of 4%, as it is an integrated and interdisciplinary approach that combines the neuroscience approaches with informatics for the creation of databases.



Major selling points of this research report



Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors



