New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Neurovascular Devices Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.12 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.35 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing target population for patients, favorable medical reimbursements, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets, and increased market demand for effective neurovascular devices. Technological advances have increased life expectancy, resulting in an increase in geriatric population as a consequence. The geriatric population (age 60 & above) is projected to increase by 57% from 902 million in 2015 to 1.41 Billion by 2030, according to a report published by the United Nations. As a result, the aging population around the globe is expected to rise to boost demand for neurovascular devices.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Neurovascular Devices industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Neurovascular Devices market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Neurovascular Devices market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Terumo Corp. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Stryker Corp. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), MicroPort Scientific Corp. (China) and others.



The Neurovascular Devices industry is segmented into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Neurothrombectomy

Clot Retrieval

Suction

Vascular Snares

Support

Micro Catheters

Micro Guidewires



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others



Regional Outlook of Neurovascular Devices Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Neurovascular Devices market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Neurovascular Devices industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Neurovascular Devices market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Neurovascular Devices market.



Radical Features of the Neurovascular Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Neurovascular Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Neurovascular Devices industry.



