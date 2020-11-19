New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organ Preservation Market valued at USD 189.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 318.2 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Organ preservation is a procedure to preserve the organs during organ transplantation. Organ transplantation is performed in the case of organ failure. The increase in the incidence of multi-organ failure, the growth in the geriatric population, and also the growth in organ transplants procedures is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the organ preservation market. The initiatives taken by the government and NGOs for organ donation programs worldwide are further fueling the growth of the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Organ Preservation market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organ Preservation industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Paragonix Technologies (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Organox Limited (England), 21st Century Medicine (U.S.), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (U.S.), Waters Medical Systems (U.S.), Preservation Solutions(U.S.), Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Organ Assista (Netherlands), TransMedics Group, Inc.



The Organ Preservation industry is segmented into:



Preservation Solutions Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)



UW (University of Wisconsin)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Collins Solution

Celsior solution

Citrate Solution

Others



Organ Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Kidney

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Others



Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Static Cold Storage

Dynamic Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Oxygen Persufflation



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Organ Banks

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook of Organ Preservation Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Organ Preservation market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Organ Preservation Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Organ Preservation Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Organ Preservation market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Organ Preservation market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Organ Preservation industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



