According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market was valued at USD 346.03 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 533.21 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%. With the rising public awareness and the global demand of efficacious herbal products, the organic cultivation of medicinal plants is the need of the hour. In organic farming, crop cultivation depends on the use of organic (natural) ingredients and avoids the use of synthetic chemical inputs (herbicides, fertilizers, pesticides), and genetically modified organism seeds.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organic Medicinal Herbs industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Organic Medicinal Herbs market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Organic Medicinal Herbs market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Young Living, Symrise AG, Firmenich, Worlee Group, Kangcare Bioindustry Co, Ltd, Sunrise Nutrachem, Organic Spices, Inc., Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Native Extracts Pty Ltd and New Zealand Botanicals among others.



The Organic Medicinal Herbs industry is segmented into:



Herb (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Echinacea

Rosemary

Sage

Myrtle

Thyme

NML

Chives

Mint

Multi-herb Products

Others



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Leaves

Roots

Fruits

Others



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Extracts

Essential Oil



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Powder

Liquid



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Medicinal

Functional food & beverage

Others



Regional Outlook of Organic Medicinal Herbs Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Organic Medicinal Herbs industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Organic Medicinal Herbs market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Organic Medicinal Herbs market.



Radical Features of the Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Organic Medicinal Herbs market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Organic Medicinal Herbs industry.



