The Operation Support Systems and Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) market is expected to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. The market is hugely driven by the growing demand among organizations to offer enhanced customer experience. The demand for OSS/BSS is driven by factors, such as the deployment of customized OSS BSS systems and services, growing usage of convergent billing systems, the shifting focus of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) on enhancing customer experiences and minimize operational expenses



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the OSS/BSS business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global OSS/BSS market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Amdocs (US), Accenture (US), HP Enterprises (US), CSG Systems (US), Ericsson (US), Netcracker (US), Optiva (Canada), Microsoft (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Oracle (US), and IBM (US)



OSS/BSS Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



· OSS



· Service Assurance



· Network Management



· Inventory Management



· BSS



· Billing and revenue management



· Service fulfillment



· Customer and product management



OSS/BSS Market Segmentation, by Application Outlook:



· Telecom and IT



· Media & Entertainment



· Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



1. Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key OSS/BSS market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global OSS/BSS market size



2.2 Latest trends of the OSS/BSS market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



3. OSS/BSS Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global OSS/BSS size by manufacturers



3.2 Global OSS/BSS market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the OSS/BSS market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



4. OSS/BSS Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global OSS/BSS Sales by Product



4.2 Global OSS/BSS by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the OSS/BSS market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global OSS/BSS market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



