New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry. Outdoor Air Quality Sensor or OAQ Sensors are used to measure the quality of the air outside the area of any building premises, such as roads, open field, industrial open space, township, parkland, sanctuary, and any other vacant free space. Typical sources of outdoor air pollutant gases come from combustion engines, factories, garments, industrial emissions, and others. Outdoor Air Quality Sensor or OAQ Sensors are used to measure the quality of the air outside the area of any building premises, such as roads, open field, industrial open space, township, parkland, sanctuary, and any other vacant free space.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Emerson Electric Co., The 3M Company, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Spectris PLC, and Horiba, Ltd., among others.



The Outdoor Air Quality Sensor industry is segmented into:



Air Pollutants Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)



Nitrogen Oxides

Carbon Oxides

Sulfur Oxides

Particulate Matters

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)

Other Toxic Air Pollutants



Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)



Software

Hardware



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)



Digital Feedback

Analogue Denotation



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)



Government Authorities

Industrial Pollution Control Regulatory Bodies

Weather Forecast Agencies

Healthcare Agencies & Non-profit Public Health Organization

Research Institutes

Industrial Applications

Common Individuals

Others



Regional Outlook of Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market.



Radical Features of the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Outdoor Air Quality Sensor industry.



