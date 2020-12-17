New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- Global Packaging Resins Market Forecast 2020-2027



The global packaging resins market is forecast to reach USD 358.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A surge in demand for bioplastics is a significant trend in the global packaging resins market. They are biodegradable products that are derived from renewable and natural sources such as vegetable oil, potatoes, tapioca, pea starch, rice, sugar cane, cornstarch, grains, wheat, and cellulose from wood. Bioplastics are preferred over conventional plastics due to their eco-friendly nature. The food and beverage sector is fueling the demand for packaging resins market along with consumer goods. The lucrative opportunity provided by the healthcare industry is also boosting market demand. Increasing application of the healthcare industry are also fueling the packaging resins market. Furthermore, various properties of packaging resins, such as its resistance to continuously changing weather conditions is another factor that will propel the market.



The report is further furnished with the COVID-19 crisis and offers a precise understanding of the current market scenario. The pandemic has disrupted the market dynamics and changed the patterns of consumer behavior and trends. The report further analyses the changes and offers a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1988



The Sample Report includes an overview of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis, Product Innovation, and Technological Advancement, and Research Methodology.



The Global Packaging Resins Market research report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, which offers the readers a comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, technological developments in the sector, and beneficial market strategies. The report also covers the sales, demand and supply, cost analysis, and growth forecast of the industry. The key manufacturers profiled in the report are Sinopec Corporation, SABIC, Petrochina Ltd., Borealis AG, Dowdupont Inc., M&G Chemicals, Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd., Braskem S.A., Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd, among others. The report further offers insights into the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand promotions, and product launches, technological advancements, product developments, advancements in the research and development sector, and government deals and funding.



Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Adhesive Resins

Barrier Resins

Modifier Resins



Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



LDPE

PP

PET

PVC

HDPE

PS & EPS

Others



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1988



For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players operating in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.



Additionally, a thorough analysis of the prominent growth driving factors, restraining factors, limitations, opportunities, and growth prospects, as well as threats, is offered in the report. It also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants in the industry and provides a thorough analysis of the entry-level barriers and opportunities in the industry.



Advantage of Buying this Report:



The report is furnished with an in-depth analysis of various segments of the market to offer the readers to formulate strategic growth plans and gain a robust footing in the market. Key strategies of the industry are covered in the report. The report is furnished with a thorough evaluation of the impact of these sustainable strategies on the Packaging Resins industry and offers a competitive edge to the established companies, manufacturers, and key vendors of the Packaging Resins market as well as to the new entrants gaining traction in the industry.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/packaging-resins-market



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.



Contact Us:



John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com