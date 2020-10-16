New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Paper and Pulp market was valued at USD 518.83 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 679.72 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.45%. The raw materials for pulp & paper include cellulosic fibers and other plant materials. Some synthetic materials may be used to impart special qualities to the finished product. Paper is made from wood fibers, but rags, flax, cotton linters, and bagasse (sugar cane residues) are also used in some papers. Used paper is also recycled, and after purifying and sometimes deinking, it is often blended with virgin fibers and reformed again into the paper. Products such as cellulose acetate, rayon, cellulose esters that are made from cellulose will be used for packaging films, explosives. Paper and pulp market on the based on type can be classified into: paper manufacturing, paper chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp machinery manufacturing.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Paper and Pulp industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Paper and Pulp market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Paper and Pulp market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are International Paper (US), Georgia pacific crop., Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Stora Enso, Kimberly-Clark Corp., UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Paper, Nippon Unipac Holding, Procter & Gamble.



The Paper and Pulp industry is segmented into:



Type (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2017–2027)



Paper Manufacturing

Paper Chemical Manufacturing

Paper and Pulp machinery manufacturing



Pulping Method (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2017–2027)



Mechanical

Chemical



Application Type (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2017–2027)



Packaging

Printing

Pharmaceutical

Consumer

Construction

Others



Regional Outlook of Paper and Pulp Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Paper and Pulp market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Paper and Pulp industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Paper and Pulp market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Paper and Pulp market.



Radical Features of the Paper and Pulp Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Paper and Pulp market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Paper and Pulp industry.



