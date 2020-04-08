Impact of COVID-19 on Personalized Nutrition Industry

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The report "Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active measurement, Standard measurement), Application (Standard supplements, Disease-based), End Use (Direct-to-consumer, Wellness & Fitness centers, Hospitals & Clinics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025?, is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the personalized nutrition market include the increasing health awareness among consumers, better understanding of health and fitness, and the growing trend of adopting digital healthcare.



The active measurement segment is projected to account for a larger share in the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for specific tools, such as apps, genomic testing kits, and personalized nutrition programs for personalized solutions is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the active measurement segment in the market. The rise in health concerns among consumers has encouraged the adaption of personalized and specific diets, such as keto, paleo, and plant-based diets, which is projected to drive the demand for personalized nutrition programs. Changing lifestyle patterns have led consumers to use apps for personalized nutrition. Genetic testing kits are widely used by consumers to obtain DNA-based diets. These trends are projected to favor the growth of the active measurement segment in the personalized nutrition market.



The standard supplements segment is projected to account for a larger share in the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand among consumers to fill the nutrition gaps in their diet through supplements and the growing need for supplements by sports enthusiasts to improve their athletic performances are key factors driving the demand for standard supplements. This trend is projected to support the growth of the standard supplements segment in the personalized nutrition market.



The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.



Personalized nutrition is being used widely for improving consumer healthcare. The growth in the aging population is projected to drive the demand for personalized solutions in the direct-to-consumer segment.



In addition, the fast-changing lifestyles of consumers have led to an increase in demand for supplements in day to day lives, promoting the overall growth of the direct-to-consumer segment in the market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for personalized nutrition during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for personalized nutrition during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for personalized products due to the increasing disposable income in the middle-class population across the region. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and rising concerns among consumers regarding their health are factors that have led to an increase in demand for high-quality personalized food products. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for personalized nutrition companies in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.



Key Market Players



Key players in the global personalized nutrition market include Amway (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US), DNAfit (UK), Care/of (US), Nutrigenomix (US), Zipongo (US), Viome (US), Habit (US) and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.