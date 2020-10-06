Personalized Nutrition Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Trends
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personalized Nutrition market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personalized nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people's individual health goals. A personalized nutrition approach is based on the idea that customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes would significantly improve our health and lower the risk of conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some want tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Others want a diet that has the lowest possible impact on the environment.
The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personalized Nutrition market and its crucial segments.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Personalized Nutrition market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals
Vitamins
Botanicals
Proteins
Minerals
Amino Acids
Enzymes
Others
Functional Food
Proteins
Vitamins
Fibers
Fatty Acids
Minerals
Prebiotics & Probiotics
Carotenoids
Functional Beverage
Sports and performance drinks
Smart drinks
Digitalized DNA-based Diet
Sports Nutragenomics
Others
Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Tablets
Capsule
Powders
Liquids
Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Additional Supplements
Medicinal Supplements
Sports Nutrition
Lifestyle Diseases
Inherited Diseases
Others
Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Genetic test kits,
Food labels,
Interactive apps,
Portable gadgets
Wearable
Others
End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care
Wellness & fitness centers
Ambulatory Care
Others
The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.
The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.
The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Personalized Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Personalized Nutrition Market by Application Insights & Trends
Continued….
