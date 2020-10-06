New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personalized Nutrition market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personalized nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people's individual health goals. A personalized nutrition approach is based on the idea that customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes would significantly improve our health and lower the risk of conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some want tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Others want a diet that has the lowest possible impact on the environment.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personalized Nutrition market and its crucial segments.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2372



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Personalized Nutrition market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals



Vitamins

Botanicals

Proteins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Others

Functional Food



Proteins

Vitamins

Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Carotenoids

Functional Beverage



Sports and performance drinks

Smart drinks

Digitalized DNA-based Diet



Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Liquids

Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personalized-nutrition-market



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Lifestyle Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Others

Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Genetic test kits,

Food labels,

Interactive apps,

Portable gadgets

Wearable

Others

End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Wellness & fitness centers

Ambulatory Care

Others

The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Personalized Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Personalized Nutrition Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued….



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2372



Browse Related Reports –



Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market 2020 – Comprehensive Analysis with Top Trends, Size, Share, Future Growth Opportunities & Forecast by 2027



Amaranth Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2027



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us, and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.