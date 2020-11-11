New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- The global Polyester Resins market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for the polyester resin is witnessing an increased demand owing to the high demand from industrial, construction, automotive, commercial, and marine industries. A surge in the rate of adoption of electric automotive by businesses and consumers is also encouraging the demand for polyester resins. With the growth in demand for energy efficiency of automotive, manufacturers are using polyester resins based plastics



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Polyester Resins market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Polyester Resins industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Ashland Inc., Polynt, BASF SE, Reichhold Inc., Royal DSM, AOC LLC, Nuplex Industries Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., Scott Bader Company Ltd., and U-Pica Company Ltd., among others.



The Polyester Resins industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Orthophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (Dcpd) Resins

Isophthalic Resins

Others

Terephthalic Resins

Gelcoat Resins

Chlorendic Resins



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Building & Construction

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Land Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Artificial Stones

Wind Energy

Others



Regional Outlook of Polyester Resins Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Polyester Resins market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



