New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The latest market intelligence study, called "Global Polymer Binders Market Forecast to 2027," jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Polymer Binders market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report's contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.



The global polymer binders market is expected to reach USD 43.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.



Global Polymer Binders Market report - COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



Reports and Data's latest report sums up the significant changes in the global business sector that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has also had an enormous impact on the global Polymer Binders market, disrupting the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis has gravely affected the Polymer Binders industry, disrupting the global supply chains and bringing about volatility in prices and product demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Polymer Binders market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic's impact on this lucrative business space.



Geographical Segmentation:



The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global Polymer Binders market across the world's major regions. The global Polymer Binders market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading Polymer Binders market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polymer Binders market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.



The leading contenders in the global Polymer Binders market are listed below:



BASF. DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Wacker, Taogosei, Synthomer, Dairen Chemical, and OMNOVA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

Latex

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Liquid

Powder

High Solids



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Paper & Board

Construction Additives

Others



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.



