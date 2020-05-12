Impact of COVID-19 on Sterile Injectable Drugs Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Sterile injectable drugs, as the name suggests are sterile medical preparations that are administered in the patient's body. They are specially used when the oral medications fail to treat the patient's disease. Injecting sterile drugs significantly reduce hospital, clinics, and nursing home stay for patients. Depending on the patient's condition, they are administered slowly and continuously in the veins regularly, weekly, or monthly. These drugs comprise one or more API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), for administering in the body. These medical preparations are delivered in the body using injection, implantation of infusion with syringe, needle, or implantable devices. The manufacturing, supply, and use of sterile injectable drugs are highly controlled with stringent guidelines due to their safety and sterility needs. These drugs are considered safe and effective as compared to the conventional hospital medications owing to their speed of recovery against several chronic and other diseases.



COVID-19 pandemic has created disruptions worldwide, majorly stressing and pressurizing healthcare among other sectors. It is creating unprecedented challenges for different healthcare domains including impact on global economy. Due to the intensified demand for vaccines and biologics for curing corona positive patients, the companies offering sterile injectable devices and drugs are increasing investments for the expanding production for accelerated demand. Production companies are also focusing on safer delivery of preparations to the people who require them the most.



Major Key Players of the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market are:

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Baxter, and others.



The continual growth of the sterile injectable drugs market can be attributed to several factors that have led to the wide scale adoption of these drugs for treatment and speedy recovery. Moreover, growing demand for these drugs for treatment of chronic disease across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth during 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira, a provider of infusion technologies, injectable drugs, and biosimilars. In 2018, Endo acquired Somerset Therapeutics, a developer and marketer of ophthalmic drug sterile injectable.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly promoted the need for new and more efficient drugs for treatment purposes. Moreover, rapid FDA approval of sterile injectable drugs and rising government funds for developments of healthcare sector are also propelling the growth of the global sterile injectable market growth.



Major Types of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market covered are:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Immunoglobulin

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones & Insulin



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Sterile Injectable Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Sterile Injectable Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Sterile Injectable Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Sterile Injectable Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size

2.2 Sterile Injectable Drugs Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sterile Injectable Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sterile Injectable Drugs Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Sterile Injectable Drugs Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Sterile Injectable Drugs industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



