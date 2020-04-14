Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Sutures Materials & Packaging Market with Companies Outlook 2030 - DuPont De Nemours,Harro Höfliger,Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- According to Research,the continual growth of the surgical sutures materials & packaging market can be attributed to several factors such as suturing technique being a widely adopted and economical technique for closure of wounds related to surgeries. Moreover, rise in different kinds of surgical procedures and newer innovations in suture packaging such as they help in reducing the memory effect are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global surgical sutures materials & packaging market between 2019 and 2030.



The increasing number of surgical procedures such as cardiovascular surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries and other open surgeries and rise in road accidents is anticipate to increase the demand of surgical suture. Also for wound closure sutures are widely adopted as an economical technique for closure of wounds. Moreover, sutures can used for both internal and external wound closure application, this increases the demand for sutures and in turn are factors propelling the growth surgical sutures materials & packaging market.



Top Key Players:



The prominent players in the global sutures materials & packaging market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Körber Medipak Systems GmbH, Oliver, KOCH Pac-Systeme GmbH, Monadnock Paper Mills Inc. and Ace Technologies among others.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on mergers, acquisition and expansion for increasing their sales in particular regions. For instance in 2018, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, opened a new manufacturing plant of 68,000 square-foot in Suzhou, P.R. China.



Research Objectives:



– To study and analyze the global Surgical sutures materials & packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Surgical sutures materials & packaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Surgical sutures materials & packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Surgical sutures materials & packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



Table of Contents



1.INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



6. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MATERIAL & PACKAGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Material

Packaging Type



7. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MATERIAL & PACKAGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL

Polymer

Paper & Paperboard

Other Materials



8. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MATERIAL & PACKAGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PACKAGING TYPE

Boxes

Trays

Other Packaging Types



TOC Continues.....



