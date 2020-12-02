New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The latest market research report, titled 'Global Telecom Cloud Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Telecom Cloud market research study. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the market, underlining the latest growth trends and market dynamics. The report is intended to help readers make an accurate assessment of the present and future market scenarios. The global Telecom Cloud industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 19.7% As per the latest report published by Reports and Data, the global market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the Telecom Cloud market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Telecom Cloud market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 impact assessment included in this report makes it highly distinctive from other market reports of the same category. Researchers have drawn a major focus on the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Telecom Cloud market. This section depicts the pandemic's effects on the global economic scenario, which have further impacted the Telecom Cloud business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the market's potential downturn. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the report broadly assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Telecom Cloud market, besides offering a future COVID-19 impact assessment.



Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Telecom Cloud market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Telecom Cloud market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Telecom Cloud market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents a holistic investigation of the Telecom Cloud business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Leading Industry Participants:



AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, BT Group PLC, CenturyLink Inc., Orange Business Services, NTT Communication Services, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, and Telstra Corporation Limited, among others.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Community as a service (CaaS)

Network as a Service (NaaS)



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Billing & Provisioning

Traffic Management

Others



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others