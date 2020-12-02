New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The latest market intelligence study, called "Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Forecast to 2027," jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Telecom Service Assurance market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report's contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.



The global Telecom Service Assurance Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 9.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast timeline. The market was valued at USD 6.38 billion in 2019. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising need for devices offering superior connectivity and enhanced experience. The advent of 5G technology and a rapid shift towards a digital lifestyle is further fueling the growth of the market. The rising penetration of advanced and complex technology, coupled with the increasing competition in the sector, is further bolstering the growth of the market.



Global Telecom Service Assurance Market report - COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



Reports and Data's latest report sums up the significant changes in the global business sector that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has also had an enormous impact on the global Telecom Service Assurance market, disrupting the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis has gravely affected the Telecom Service Assurance industry, disrupting the global supply chains and bringing about volatility in prices and product demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Telecom Service Assurance market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic's impact on this lucrative business space.



Geographical Segmentation:



The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global Telecom Service Assurance market across the world's major regions. The global Telecom Service Assurance market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading Telecom Service Assurance market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Telecom Service Assurance market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.



The leading contenders in the global Telecom Service Assurance market are listed below:



CA Technologies, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Accenture, IBM, MYCOM OSI, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Viavi Solutions Inc., and ZTE Corporation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Services

Solutions



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cloud

On-premise



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.



