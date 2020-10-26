New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market was valued at USD 836 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2459.1 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4 percent. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the Vision guided robotics software market. With technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics extending the capabilities and functionalities of robots, these robots are now being used across several vertical to perform monotonous tasks increasing the production and quality of work. The vision guided robotics software market consists of different applications such as Arc Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing & Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, and others. The vision guided robotics software market end-users comprises of Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Vision Guided Robotics Software market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vision Guided Robotics Software industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are iRobot Corporation, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics Inc., Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., and KUKA Robot Group, Robotic Vision Technologies (RVT).



The Vision Guided Robotics Software industry is segmented into:



Robot type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fixed robot

Mobile robot



Technology type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



2D Vision guided

3D Vision guided



Application Type



Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others



Vertical types (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others



Regional Outlook of Vision Guided Robotics Software Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Vision Guided Robotics Software market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Vision Guided Robotics Software industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Vision Guided Robotics Software industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Vision Guided Robotics Software market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Vision Guided Robotics Software industry



Radical Features of the Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Vision Guided Robotics Software market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Vision Guided Robotics Software industry.



