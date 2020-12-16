New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- Global Work Order Management Systems Market Forecast 2020-2027



The Global Work order management systems market is forecast to reach USD 863.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There are various advantages associated with work order management systems that are propelling the growth of the market. As an instance, it is useful in minimizing unexpected issues, i.e., reducing occurrences of breakdowns in the functioning of business assets, results in the automation of maintenance process. The mentioned benefits of work order management system are resulting in its increased demand among the end-user industries, which is boosting the growth of the market. Different initiatives taken by the key players of the market is also propelling the growth of the market. Astea International, a key player of the market, had introduced Alliance Field Service Management and Mobility Platform that provides with real-time and intuitive interactions. In 2018, it decided to showcase this platform at Field Service Forum in Amsterdam. Such initiatives taken by the key players of the market are boosting growth prospective.



The report is further furnished with the COVID-19 crisis and offers a precise understanding of the current market scenario. The pandemic has disrupted the market dynamics and changed the patterns of consumer behavior and trends. The report further analyses the changes and offers a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.



The Global Work Order Management Systems Market research report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, which offers the readers a comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, technological developments in the sector, and beneficial market strategies. The report also covers the sales, demand and supply, cost analysis, and growth forecast of the industry. The key manufacturers profiled in the report are IBM, Clicksoftware, IFS, Microsoft, ServiceMax, Innovapptive, Maintenance Connection, Netsuite, Coresystems, and Servicechannel and others. The report further offers insights into the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand promotions, and product launches, technological advancements, product developments, advancements in the research and development sector, and government deals and funding.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Solutions

Services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Real Estate and Construction

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Preventive Maintenance

General Work Order

Inspection

Corrective Maintenance

Emergency work order



For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players operating in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.



Additionally, a thorough analysis of the prominent growth driving factors, restraining factors, limitations, opportunities, and growth prospects, as well as threats, is offered in the report. It also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants in the industry and provides a thorough analysis of the entry-level barriers and opportunities in the industry.



