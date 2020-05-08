Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Analytical Standards Market (Type - Organic, and Inorganic; Application - Food & Beverage, Environmental, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Forensic, and Veterinary; Technique - Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Physical Properties Testing, and Titrimetry): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Analytical standards confirm the presence of specific components in mixtures. It increases the precision of quantitative analysis. The report provides in-depth information about the analytical standards market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Strict Regulatory Policies in the Pharmaceutical Industry Promote the Growth of the Market



The rising applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics and proteomics drive the growth of the analytical standards market. The growing public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality contributes to the growth of the analytical standards market. Strict regulatory policies in the pharmaceutical industry promote the growth of the analytical standards market. The rising investments in research and development propel the growth of the analytical standards market. The stringent regulations regarding effective pollution monitoring and control contribute to the growth of the analytical standards market.



Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring boosts the growth of the analytical standards market. On the other hand, the lack of public awareness about effective pollution monitoring strategies in developing countries hampers the growth of the analytical standards market. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials and the development of new analytical methods create several opportunities for the growth of the analytical standards market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Analytical Standards Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Anticipated to hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global analytical standards market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global analytical standards market. The strict regulations regarding pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in North America contribute to the growth of the analytical standards market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global analytical standards market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of clinical trials in developing countries stimulates the growth of the analytical standards market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global analytical standards market.



