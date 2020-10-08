Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market: Introduction



Serums are essentially a concentration of active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin, to deal with precise skin concerns or skin problems. Human skin has numerous layers and serum has the exceptional ability to actually enter the deepest layer of the skin, thus making it more valuable than other skincare products. This is primarily because it is made and composed of smaller molecules.



Facial serum has anti-acne properties which helps in curing acne. It also helps to soothe the skin, reduces inflammation, and opens clogged pores naturally.



Key Drivers of the Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market



Rising spending on cosmetic products, expanding social networks, and increasing consumer interest in advanced and premium products, are key factors anticipated to drive the anti-acne facial serum market throughout the forecast period.



Opportunities in the Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market



Rising demand for cosmetics and skin care products is boosting the demand for facial serum in recent years. Today's buyer have become more aware about the usage of cosmetics in their day to day life in an effort to enhance their lifestyle and overall personality, which is expected to create opportunity for the anti-acne facial serum market in the coming years.



Factors Hindering the Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market



The primary challenge of anti-acne facial serum is instability of the product due to fluctuation in weather conditions; therefore, the active ingredients may get inactive or possibly greatly reduce in effectiveness. Moreover, various substitutes available in the market such as acne treatment, acne cream, and acne lotion may hinder the growth of the anti-acne facial serum market in the near future.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly



In terms of geography, the global anti-acne facial serum market can be divided into five regions - North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the anti-acne facial serum market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the anti-acne facial serum market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America anti-acne facial serum market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.



Europe and North America dominate the anti-acne facial serum market due to awareness about personal care, well-established players, and preference for online shopping. The anti-acne facial serum market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by rising aging population, women workforce, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market



The anti-acne facial serum market is consolidated owing to the strong presence of established key players globally. Players are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels in organized retailing to increase sales revenue. Furthermore, manufacturers are collaborating with farmers to source ingredients directly from them. This increases the product's attractiveness to consumers.



In December 2019, CeraVe, the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, announced two latest additions to its expansive portfolio of therapeutic skincare products: an Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with Benzoyl Peroxide and a Resurfacing Retinol Serum, which were developed with dermatologists to meet the unique needs of acne-prone skin.



A few of the key players operating in the global anti-acne facial serum market are:



Clinique Laboratories, LLC

CeraVe

Murad LLC

PCA Skin

GM COLLIN

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Glossier

Sunday Riley

Estée Lauder Inc.



Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market: Research Scope



Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Skin Type

Oily Skin

Normal Skin

Sensitive Skin

Dry Skin

Combination Skin

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Ingredient Type

Vegan

Organic

Natural

Synthetic

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by End-user

Female

Male

Global Anti-Acne Facial Serum Market, by Price Range

Low

Medium

High



