Rising Number of Autoimmune Disease Populations is the Major Key Driving Factor



The autoimmune disease drug market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As per the study of the National Institute of Health, more than 80 diseases occur as a result of the immune system attacking the body's organs, tissues, and cells. Considering the prevalence of more than 23.5 million Americans are affected by autoimmune diseases, out of which 75% are women. Thus a rising number of autoimmune disease populations is the major key factor driving the market.



Technological Advancement Will Fuel the Autoimmune Disease Drug Market in the Future



Moreover, growing assistance of government and private sectors, increasing reimbursement policies are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, difficulties in diagnosis due to minimal learning about autoimmune diseases and its symptoms as well as long-term side effects of the drugs may restrain the market. However, an increase in biopharmaceutical research companies to develop innovative drugs and innovative approaches for treatment as well as a rise in funding for technological advancement will fuel the autoimmune disease drug market in the future.



North America Dominates the Autoimmune Disease Drug Market



Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market owing to the growing prevalence of the autoimmune disease, additionally, rising research activities to accelerate the development of new treatment options in this region.



Europe market holds the second position in the market owing to its rising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases and crucial steps taken by the government and private sectors to improve diagnosis, prevention, and management of the disease. The market in the Asia Pacific region tends to increase in the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare expenditures.



Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Highlights



=> Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Projection



=> Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Autoimmune Disease Drug Market



Chapter - 4 Autoimmune Disease Drug Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Autoimmune Disease Drug Market by Indication



=> Diabetes Mellitus Type 1



=> Rheumatic Diseases



=> Multiple Sclerosis



=> Rare Diseases



=> Other Indication



Chapter - 6 Global Autoimmune Disease Drug Market by Drug Class



=> NSAIDs



=> Anti-inflammatory



=> Interferons



=> Antihyperglycemic



=> Immunosuppressants



=> Other Drug Class



Chapter - 7 Global Autoimmune Disease Drug Market by Distribution Channel



=> Hospital Pharmacies



=> Online Stores



=> Retail Pharmacies



Chapter - 8 Global Autoimmune Disease Drug Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



=> Amgen Inc.



=> Johnson & Johnson



=> AstraZeneca plc.



=> Pfizer Inc.



=> Novartis AG



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



