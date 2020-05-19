Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market (Product Type - Blood Bank Refrigerators, Shock Freezers, Ultra-low Temperature Freezers, Plasma Freezers, and Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Refrigerators; End User - Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Pharmacies, and Hospitals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024." According to the report, the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1461



Increasing Demand for Blood Transfusion, Cellular Therapies, and Custom-Made Medicines



Increasing demand for blood transfusion, cellular therapies, and custom-made medicines are the factors driving the growth of the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. Additionally, a steady rise in the number of blood banks in the developed and developing regions coupled with government initiatives in order to raise awareness about the donation of blood has favored a bearable growth in the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.



On the other hand, the need to provide thermal insulation and avoid product degradation of refrigerators is anticipated to boost the market over the years to come. However, the presence of a large number of local players offering cheaper products than branded products is anticipated to hinder the growth of the biomedical refrigerators market over the forecast period.



Bio-Banking Techniques Coupled with Research Activities in the Field of Biomedical Science



Furthermore, awareness about the harms of greenhouse gases emitted from conventional refrigeration systems and strict emissions norms to the environment will force product manufacturers to design greener products. This, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.



Moreover, advances in regenerative medicines, drug discovery, and bio-banking techniques coupled with research activities in the field of biomedical science is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the key players in the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market over the upcoming years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market



Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest share in the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market followed by Asia-Pacific regions. Additionally, the growth of the North American regional market can be attributed to the development of biobanks and genome engineering. However, increasing geriatric population towards the technological developments in healthcare is anticipated to lead vast growth opportunities for the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market in the Asia-Pacific regions over the years to come.



On the other hand, the U.S. is the most important sector and has captured the majority of the market share in the North American regions. Moreover, high economic development in countries such as India and China are boosting their expenditure in the healthcare infrastructure and medical services.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/1461



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Amidst COVID-19"



Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Highlights



=> Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Projection



=> Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market



Chapter - 4 Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market by Product Type



=> Blood Bank Refrigerators



=> Shock Freezers



=> Ultra-low Temperature Freezers



=> Plasma Freezers



=> Laboratory/Pharmacy/Medical Refrigerators



Chapter - 6 Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market by End-user



=> Blood Banks



=> Diagnostic Centers



=> Research Laboratories



=> Pharmacies



=> Hospitals



Chapter - 7 Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market by Region 2018-2024



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company profiles and competitive landscape



=> Helmer Scientific



=> Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



=> Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd.



=> Philipp Kirsch GmbH



=> Terumo Corporation



=> Liebherr Group



=> Aegis Scientific, Inc.



=> Eppendorf AG



=> Haier Biomedical



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary research findings and questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/industry-automation/global-biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.