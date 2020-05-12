Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cataract Surgery Devices Market (Product - Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device, Phacoemulsification Equipment, Femtosecond Laser Equipment, and Intraocular Lens; End User - Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Cases of Ocular Conditions



The rising number of geriatric population and the increasing cases of ocular conditions is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. According to WHO cataract is responsible for 51 percent of world blindness, which represents about 20 million people in 2010.



Moreover, initiatives are taken by WHO to eliminate the barriers to access eye care, to provide guidance and technical support of the development of comprehensive eye care systems to address the burden of cataract and other chronic eye diseases boosting the growth of cataract surgery devices market.



On the other hand, the high cost associated with the surgical devices and the cost of surgery can hamper the growth of the market. However, the rising need for cataract surgery due to the prevalence of cataracts globally will provide a better opportunity for the market.



North America Holds a Large Share Market



Based on the region the cataract surgery devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America holds a large share market and estimated to lead the segment in the forecast period. Well established healthcare facilities, rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and the presence of major market players contributing to the growth of the market.



Europe is expected to stay in second position in the global market. Advanced healthcare facilities and growing awareness about ocular conditions are some factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a lucrative rate, a large patient pool with eye-related disorders, growing healthcare industries and rising awareness among the people is contributing to the growth of the market.



Cataract Surgery Devices Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cataract Surgery Devices Market Highlights



=> Cataract Surgery Devices Market Projection



=> Cataract Surgery Devices Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Cataract Surgery Devices Market



Chapter - 4 Cataract Surgery Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product



=> Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device



=> Phacoemulsification Equipment



=> Femtosecond Laser Equipment



=> Intraocular Lens



Chapter - 6 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Ophthalmology Clinics



=> Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Chapter - 7 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Hoya Corporation



=> Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



=> Alcon Laboratories, Inc.



=> Essilor International S.A



=> Novartis AG



=> Haag-Streit Holding AG



=> Johnson & Johnson



=> NIDEK Co Ltd



=> Topcon Corporation



=> Other companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



