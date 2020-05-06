Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Diabetic Socks Market (Product Type - Ankle Length Diabetic Socks, Mid-calf Length Diabetic Socks, and Over the Knee-high Length Diabetic Socks; Material - Cotton, Polyester, Nylon, and Other Materials; Distribution Channel - Retail Stores, Pharmacies and Clinics, Specialty Stores, and Large-format Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global diabetic socks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Methodologies Promotes the Growth of the Market



The increasing prevalence of diabetic worldwide drives the growth of the diabetic socks market. As per the International Diabetic Federation, around 425 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2016, which is projected to increase to 629 million by 2045. The growing number of health-conscious consumers contributes to the growth of the diabetic socks market.



The rising awareness about complications associated with diabetes stimulates the demand for the diabetic socks market. The rising demand for non-invasive methodologies promotes the growth of the diabetic socks market. The growing awareness about self-care treatments regarding nail health, pediatric assessment, and supportive footwear boosts the growth of the diabetic socks market.



Furthermore, the additional cushioning provided in the diabetic socks counteracts foot ulcers contributing to the growth of the diabetic socks market. On the flip side, the high costs of diabetic socks hinder the growth of the diabetic socks market. Moreover, technological innovations such as gel padding in diabetic socks, the introduction of smart socks with fiber optic sensors create several opportunities for the growth of the diabetic socks market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global diabetic socks market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global diabetic socks market. The rising prevalence of diabetes in North America contributes to the growth of the diabetic socks market in North America. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global diabetic socks market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global diabetic socks market.



