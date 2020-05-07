Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Dialyzer Market (Type - High-flux Dialyzer, and Low-flux Dialyzer; End-user - In-center, and Home Dialysis): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global dialyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Prevalence of Renal Diseases Drives the Growth



The growing prevalence of renal diseases drives the growth of the dialyzer market. Around 10% of the worldwide population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases. The kidney shortages for transplantation contribute to the growth of the dialyzer market. The rising funding for enhanced dialysis products and services also promotes the growth of the dialyzer market.



Additionally, the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension stimulates the demand for dialyzers. People suffering from chronic diseases mostly choose dialysis over transplantation due to complications in kidney transplantation.



Development in Healthcare Infrastructure Propels the Growth



Furthermore, the development in healthcare infrastructure propels the growth of the dialyzer market. On the flip side, high equipment and maintenance costs in hemodialysis hamper the growth of the dialyzer market. Moreover, technological development in the healthcare sector creates several opportunities for the growth of the dialyzer market.



Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to have a Superior Share in the Market



Geographically, the global dialyzer market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a superior share in the global dialyzer market. The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases in Asia-Pacific contributes to the growth of the dialyzer market in the Asia-Pacific region.



North America is expected to grow in the global dialyzer market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The well-established healthcare industry and increasing disposable income in North America drives the growth of the dialyzer market in North America. Europe is growing in the global dialyzer market.



