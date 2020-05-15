Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Dietary Fibers Market (Source - Whole Grain Products, Fruits & Vegetables, and Other Sources; Product - Soluble Dietary Fibers, and Insoluble; Application - Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand of the Dietary Fibers Based Products among the Health-Conscious People to Provide a Great Opportunity to Industry



The continuous growing awareness among the youth and middle-class consumers about the health benefits of the dietary fibers and simultaneously growing disposable income between them is helping to grow this demand at a significant rate. However, the lack of awareness about its health benefits among a large number of consumer groups in the developing countries is a restriction the growth of this market in the short run. Moreover, the growing demand of the dietary fibers based products among the health-conscious people in the developing regions is expected to provide a great opportunity to this industry for the long run



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Dietary Fibers Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is the Leading Player of the Dietary Fiber Market



Geographically, the dietary fibers market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America is the leading player of the dietary fiber market, owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical, food processing companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of the large number of the organized food retail chains in this region, who are pro-consumers are constantly innovating new dietary fiber-based food for the better health of their consumers are helping to grow this market at the substantial rate. Further, the Asia-Pacific dietary fiber market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the dietary fiber-based food products among the young and middle-class consumers.



Dietary Fibers Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Dietary Fibers Market Highlights



=> Dietary Fibers Market Projection



=> Dietary Fibers Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Dietary Fibers Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Drivers



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Dietary Fibers Market



Chapter - 4 Dietary Fibers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Dietary Fibers Market by Source



=> Whole Grain Products



=> Fruits & Vegetables



=> Other Sources



Chapter - 6 Global Dietary Fibers Market by Product



=> Soluble Dietary Fibers



=> Insoluble



Chapter - 7 Global Dietary Fibers Market by Application



=> Food and Beverage



=> Pharmaceuticals



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Dietary Fibers Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Lonza Group AG



=> Südzucker AG



=> J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG



=> Grain Processing Corporation



=> Kerry Group



=> Tate & Lyle PLC



=> The Archer Daniels Midland Company



=> Nexira SAS



=> Roquette Frères



=> Ingredion Incorporated



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



