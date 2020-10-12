Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Digital Photo Frame Market: Introduction



A digital photo frame (DPF) is usually a tiny LCD display which is created to look like a conventional photo frame. DPF is also known as digital picture frame or digital media frame.

Maximum digital photo frames can be set up in either the landscape or portrait angle, and they can be wall mounted or table mounted. This type of frame has a specific amount of memory card and/or built-in memory slot just like a digital camera, which can increase the storage capacity as much as the customer wants. Digital photo frames also have a slide show feature of its contents.



Key Drivers of the Global Digital Photo Frame Market



The digital photo frame market is propelled by the extensive adoption of home automation and smart devices. Moreover, increasing standard of living promotes the launch of technologically advanced products, which is predicted to boost the global digital photo frame market.

Other factors such as availability of customized digital photo frames and the rising demand for smart home decor products is also expected to drive the demand for digital photo frames during the forecast years.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly



In terms of geography, the global digital photo frame market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the digital photo frame market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the digital photo frame market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America digital photo frame market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.



Currently, North America dominates the global digital photo frame market and is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. Technologically advanced product launches, and growing use of online channels for purchase of home decor products are some of the prime factors influencing the digital photo frame market in North America. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, as emerging regions such as India and China are increasingly preferring premium digital frames.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market



Key players operating in the digital photo frame market are estimated to witness rising demand for digital photo frame during the forecast period, owing to the launch of technologically advanced digital photo frames that are expected to prompt customers to spend more on them. Manufacturers are focusing on the strategies of distributorship, expansions, and new product launches to gain significant share of the market. Additionally, manufacturers emphasize on driving consumer engagement by investing in product marketing, and in-store and online experience.



In May 2019, Aluratek launched a new range of Wifi digital frames, the first with an in-built touchscreen display and industry leading 16GB of built-in memory.

In August 2019, Nixplay signed a distribution agreement with Sherpa Group. Sherpa Group distributes Nixplay Signage's digital signage solutions to dealers using its coast-to-coast distribution network.



In August 2019, Lenovo updated its Smart Clock with Google Assistant built-in, which turns its screen into a digital photo frame.



A few of the key players operating in the global digital photo frame market are:

Aluratek

Eastman Kodak Company

HP Development Company, L.P.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Nixplay

SAMSUNG

Sony Corporation

Sungale

ViewSonic Corporation



Global Digital Photo Frame Market: Research Scope

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Type

Pan Touch Control Frame

Remote Control Frame

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Size

Standard Frame (4:3)

Widescreen Frame (16:9)

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Inch

Up to 7

Between 7 to 15

Above 15

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Power Source

Electricity Power Source

Battery Power Source

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Digital Photo Frame Market, by Distribution Channe