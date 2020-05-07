Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Embolotherapy Market (Product - Embolic Agents, and Support Devices; Disease - Oncology, Peripheral Vascular, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Other Diseases; End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Academia, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Research and Development Investments Propel the Embolotherapy Market Growth



The rising prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, strokes, liver cancer, and uterine fibroids drives the growth of the embolotherapy market. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures contributes to the growth of the embolotherapy market. The growing research and development investments propel the embolotherapy market growth. The rising geriatric population stimulates the growth of the embolotherapy market.



In addition, the favorable reimbursement scenario in the market boosts the growth of the embolotherapy market. On the flip side, strict regulations for product commercialization hamper the growth of the embolotherapy market. Moreover, technological development in the healthcare sector creates.



North America Region is Projected to Account for the Largest Share



Geographically, the global embolotherapy market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global embolotherapy market. The rising adoption of minimally invasive methods and growing technological development in embolotherapy equipment in North America contribute to the growth of the embolotherapy market.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global embolotherapy market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of target diseases in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the embolotherapy market. Europe is growing in the global embolotherapy market.



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.