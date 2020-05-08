Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Endosurgery Devices Market (Product - Endomechanical Devices, and Electrosurgical Devices; Application - Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Transplant Surgery, and Other Application; End-user - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics and Nursing Homes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growth in Various Types of Endosurgery



Endosurgery devices market is majorly driven by the growth in various types of endosurgery such as gynecology and bariatric surgery across the world. Furthermore, the demand for laparoscopic procedures is witnessing a notable growth across the world mainly due to benefits like faster healing, less morbidity, quick recovery, improved outcome, and low degree of discomfort. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of these procedures has directly impacted the demand for endosurgery devices.



Imaging Technologies is Anticipated to Create Growth Opportunities



However, the lack of trained specialists for laparoscopic procedures and post-operative risks associated with endosurgery may hamper market growth. Moreover, significant developments in endomechanical devices, the advent of robotic technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the endosurgery devices market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of the cutting-edge optical camera and imaging technologies is also anticipated to create growth opportunities for endosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Endosurgery Devices Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Endosurgery Devices Market



In terms of region, North America is leading the endosurgery devices market owing to the well-established healthcare industry in the region. Besides, the early adoption of new products and the presence of key market players also boost market growth in the North American region. Moreover, Europe is projected to be the second-largest region in the endosurgery devices market.



Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at a Rapid Pace



This is mainly due to the growing focus of companies in introducing new technologically advanced endosurgery devices in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The large patient base in countries like India and China is one of the major drivers for the growth of the endosurgery device market in the region.



Endosurgery Devices Market Coverage



