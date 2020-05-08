Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market (Sample Type - Small Molecules, Biologics, and Other Sample Types; Sample Diversion - Wet Dispersion, and Dry Dispersion; End-user - Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14923



Rising Demand for Flow Imaging Microscopy in Pharmaceutical



The benefits of flow imaging microscopy over other particle analyzers drive the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The rising demand for flow imaging microscopy in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The growing research and development stimulate the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.



New Applications for Dynamic Image Analysis Create Several Opportunities



The increasing adoption of wet dispersion for biologics contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. Flow imaging microscopy provides accurate differentiation of protein particles. Emerging techniques for particle analysis contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.



On the flip side, technological limitations hinder the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. Moreover, new applications for dynamic image analysis create several opportunities for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Have a Dominant Share



Based on geography, the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The rising pharmaceutical industry and high research and development investments in North America drive the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market in North America.



Europe is anticipated to grow in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The increasing outsourcing of drug delivery in countries like China, Japan, stimulates the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14923



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Amidst COVID-19"



Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Highlights



=> Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Projection



=> Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market



Chapter - 4 Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Sample Type



=> Small Molecules



=> Biologics



=> Other Sample Types



Chapter - 6 Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Sample Diversion



=> Wet Dispersion



=> Dry Dispersion



Chapter - 7 Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market by End-user



=> Pharmaceutical Companies



=> Biotechnology Companies



=> Other End-users



Chapter - 8 Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Fluid Imaging Technologies Inc.



=> Occhio GmbH



=> Fritsch GmbH



=> ProteinSimple, Inc.



=> Sympatec GmbH



=> RETSCH GmbH



=> Bio-Techne Corporation



=> Sysmex Corporation



=> Micromeritics Instruments Corporation



=> Microtrac Inc.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-flow-imaging-microscopy-or-dynamic-image-analysis-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.