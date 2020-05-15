Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Food Certification Market (Type - ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, Halal, Kosher, Free-from Certifications, and Other Types; Risk Category - High-risk Foods, and Low-risk Foods; Application - Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Free-from Foods, and Other Applications; Supply Chain - Growers, Manufacturers, and Retailers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global food certification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Processed Meat Product Certification



Factors such as growing consumer consciousness regarding certified food products and the growing incidence of foodborne illness are some key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for processed meat product certification is also driving the demand for this market. Further, ensuring demand for convenience food, changing consumption pattern, and growing disposable income joined with consciousness regarding health problems connected with the consumption of contaminated foods are also boosting the growth for food certification market.



Additionally, consumers willing to spend more on specialty or high-quality products and consumers' prospect for quality food have amplified and this has resulted in the growth of the market. The certified person (Certification Candidate) can be the owner, manager, chef, cook or any employee responsible for safe food handling and who may ensure that other employees use proper food handling techniques. However, a rise in the consumption of nominal processed food and the high cost of a majority of these certifications will slow down their production in small businesses are hampering the growth of the food certification market.



Europe Estimated for the Largest Market Share



Among the geographies, Europe estimated the largest market share in the food certification market followed by the Asia Pacific. While North America region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the upcoming years. In Europe region consumers show high awareness regarding the food they eat, this further combines with the rising standards of living and is boosting the demand for the market.



Factor such as growing incidences of food contamination across emerging economies, increasing standards of living, and growing occurrence of food-borne diseases will fuel the demand for food certification market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the strong food safety policy imposed by governments all over the North American countries for imported goods is a major factor driving the growth in this region.



