Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hand Sanitizers Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2030 Anticipated to Grow 11.9%

Hand sanitizers are antiseptic liquids or gels generally used on hands to minimize infectious agents. They are also considered to be alternate hand hygiene methods for water-constrained environments. These agents are widely accepted in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Sanitizers usually contain around 60-80% of alcohol (ethanol, isopropanol, and/or n-propanol), which acts as a disinfectant to denature pathogen proteins. Hand sanitizers do not require washing with water, take less time when compared with hand washing and avert the need for drying hands with contaminated materials. They reduce concentrations of E. coli and other pathogens on hands, thereby reducing illnesses caused by germs. Nowadays, using sanitizers rather than washing hands with soaps has also transformed into a trend. Furthermore, sanitizer containers are handy due to its portable size and ease of use.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Hand Sanitizers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global hand sanitizers market accounted for over approximately US$ 3.1 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2030.
The hand sanitizer market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, consumer awareness regarding hygiene products, rising number of life-threatening disease outbreaks and the growing utilization of hand sanitizers across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, improving economies and growing concerns regarding health & wellness are further adding to growth of the hand sanitizer market. However, hand sanitizers don't kill all types of germs and cannot replace soap & water, especially when hands are soiled and greasy. These factors may hamper the hand sanitizer market to a certain extent.
Major Key Players: Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Vi-Jon, Henkel Corporation, The Himalaya Drug Company, Kutol Products Company, and others.
Hand Sanitizers Market Segmentation:
Market segment by product:
- Gel
- Foam
- Liquid
By Distribution Channel:
- Drug Store
- Hypermarket & Supermarket
- Specialty Store
- E-Commerce
Market segment by Application:
- Restaurants
- Schools
- Hospitals
- Household Purpose
- Others
By End user:
- Education
- Healthcare
- Food Service
Regional Analysis:
- United States
- EU
- Japan
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
Key Findings In Hand Sanitizers Market Report:
-To break down and inspect the worldwide Hand Sanitizers status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.
- To introduce the key Hand Sanitizers makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.
- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.
- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.
- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.
- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.
- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.
Further, the report covers:
- Conventional Hand Sanitizers Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)
- Market Potential Assessment
- Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments
- Investment Mapping
- 12+ Key Players Assessment
- Forecast Till 2030
