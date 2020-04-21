Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hand Sanitizers Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2030 Anticipated to Grow 11.9%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Hand Sanitizers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global hand sanitizers market accounted for over approximately US$ 3.1 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2030.



The hand sanitizer market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, consumer awareness regarding hygiene products, rising number of life-threatening disease outbreaks and the growing utilization of hand sanitizers across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, improving economies and growing concerns regarding health & wellness are further adding to growth of the hand sanitizer market. However, hand sanitizers don't kill all types of germs and cannot replace soap & water, especially when hands are soiled and greasy. These factors may hamper the hand sanitizer market to a certain extent.



Major Key Players: Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Vi-Jon, Henkel Corporation, The Himalaya Drug Company, Kutol Products Company, and others.



Hand Sanitizers Market Segmentation:



Market segment by product:

- Gel

- Foam

- Liquid



By Distribution Channel:

- Drug Store

- Hypermarket & Supermarket

- Specialty Store

- E-Commerce



Market segment by Application:

- Restaurants

- Schools

- Hospitals

- Household Purpose

- Others



By End user:

- Education

- Healthcare

- Food Service



Regional Analysis:

- United States

- EU

- Japan

- China

- India

- Southeast Asia



Key Findings In Hand Sanitizers Market Report:



-To break down and inspect the worldwide Hand Sanitizers status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.



- To introduce the key Hand Sanitizers makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.



- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.



- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.



- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.



- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.



- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.



Further, the report covers:

- Conventional Hand Sanitizers Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

- Market Potential Assessment

- Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

- Investment Mapping

- 12+ Key Players Assessment

- Forecast Till 2030

