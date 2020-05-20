Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Household Insecticide Market (Nature - Natural Household Insecticides, and Synthetic Household Insecticides; Product Form - Sprays, Liquid, Powdered Granule, and Other Product Forms; Insect Type - Mosquitoes, Cockroaches, Ants, Flies & Moths, Rats & Rodents, and Other Insect Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global household insecticide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Health and Hygiene Awareness Among the People



The global household insecticide market is driven by the increasing health and hygiene awareness among the people across the globe. Moreover, growing incidences of insect-borne diseases, such as malaria is another major factor escalating the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, it is projected that, more than 300 million malaria cases were detected per year and several million deaths, transmitted by mosquitoes Anopheles spp.



New Product Launch by Regional and International Players



Furthermore, increasing inclination towards environment-friendly household insecticides and a growing number of awareness campaigns organized by government organizations is likely to aid market growth. However, adverse effects on human health due to synthetic insecticides is expected to hamper the growth of home insecticides in the market. Furthermore, new product launch by regional and international players is expected to create growth opportunities for the growth of the global household insecticide market.



North America is Expected to Hold Larger Share



Geographically, the global household market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among the regions, North America is expected to hold larger share in the household insecticides market over the forecast period. The U.S. is accounted to be a major consumer and producer of house insecticides.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost demand for household insecticides in the near future owing to increasing awareness regarding household insecticides among the people. In the Asia Pacific region, the developing economies such as China and India are a major contributor to the market owing to the awareness of home pest control methods.



Household Insecticide Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Household Insecticide Market Highlights



=> Household Insecticide Market Projection



=> Household Insecticide Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Household Insecticide Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Household Insecticide Market



Chapter - 4 Household Insecticide Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Household Insecticide Market by Nature



=> Natural Household Insecticides



=> Synthetic Household Insecticides



Chapter - 6 Global Household Insecticide Market by Product Form



=> Sprays



=> Liquid



=> Powdered Granule



=> Other Product Forms



Chapter - 7 Global Household Insecticide Market by Insect Type



=> Mosquitoes



=> Cockroaches



=> Ants



=> Flies & Moths



=> Rats & Rodents



=> Other Insect Types



Chapter - 8 Global Household Insecticide Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.



=> Shogun Organics Ltd.



=> S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



=> Nicols International Sa.



=> Natural Insecto Products



=> Godrej Consumer Products Limited



=> FMC Global Specialty Solutions



=> Amplecta AB



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



