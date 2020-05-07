Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Device Packaging Market (Packaging Type - Trays, Pouches, Bags, Clam Shells, and Other Packaging Types; Material - Paper, Plastic, Paperboard, and Other Material Types; Application - Sterile Packaging, and Non-sterile Packaging): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand for Medical Devices from Emerging Economies is Anticipated to Provide Beneficial Opportunities for Market Players



The increasing investment in the healthcare industry to develop basic healthcare infrastructure and simultaneously providing advanced diagnostics, pathological and other allied medical equipment in these centers are boosting the demand of modern healthcare devices, which in turn, favors the growth of the medical device packaging products.



However, the fluctuation of the price of raw materials used in the different types of packaging products is restricting the growth of the medical device packaging market in the near future. Moreover, the growing demand for medical devices from emerging economies is anticipated to provide beneficial opportunities for market players.



North America is the Largest Player in the Market



North America is the largest player in the medical device packaging market, owing to the presence of the numerous medical device packaging companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of hi-tech medical device manufacturers in this region helps to support the perennial demand of the different types of medical device packaging material to cover their medical devices for long transportation purposes.



The Asia-Pacific medical device packaging market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the influx of numerous MNC medical device manufacturing companies to produce medical devices in this region. Major multinational players are investing in the Asia Pacific region owing to low labor costs and the export of the products to developed countries at a cheap rate is increasing to grow the demand for the different types of the medical device packaging market in this region.



Medical Device Packaging Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Medical Device Packaging Market Highlights



=> Medical Device Packaging Market Projection



=> Medical Device Packaging Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Medical Device Packaging Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Medical Device Packaging Market



Chapter - 4 Medical Device Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Packaging Type



=> Trays



=> Pouches



=> Bags



=> Clam Shells



=> Other Packaging Types



Chapter - 6 Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Material



=> Paper



=> Plastic



=> Paperboard



=> Other Material Types



Chapter - 7 Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Application



=> Sterile Packaging



=> Non-sterile Packaging



Chapter - 8 Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Amcor Limited



=> Bemis Company Inc



=> Chesapeake Limited



=> E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company



=> Klöckner Pentaplast Group



=> 3M Company



=> WestRock Company



=> Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation



=> Oliver Healthcare Packaging



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



