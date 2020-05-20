Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "MS Resin (SMMA) Market (Type - Food Grade, Ordinary Grade, and Optical Grade; Application - Electronics, Automobile, Construction, Medical Care, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global MS Resin (SMMA) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Demand for House Appliances Industries



The growing demand for house appliances industries drives the growth of the MS resin market. The rising adoption of MS resin as an alternative for Acrylic contributes to the increased consumption of MS resin stimulating the market growth. Increasing the use of MS rein in the food and beverage industry boosts the growth of the MS resin market. MS resin-based food containers have properties such as resistance to humidity, heat, and gas. It provides durability, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance.



Research and Development Promote the Use of MS Resin in Various Applications



In addition, MS resin has a wide range of applications in the automotive industry including care and heavy vehicle windows, windshields, light accessories, sunroofs, and interior and exterior trims. The growth of the transport and automotive industries propels the growth of the MS resin market. On the flip side, rising competition from substitutes and raw material volatility hinder the growth of the MS resin market. Moreover, research and development promote the use of MS resin in various applications creating novel opportunities for the growth of the MS resin market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on MS Resin (SMMA) Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share



Geographically, the global MS resin market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global MS resin market. The rising MS resin industrialization in the USA contributes to the growth of the MS resin market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the MS resin market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the MS resin market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global MS resin market.



