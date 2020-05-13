Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Nutritional Oil Powder Market (Product Type - Canola Oil Powder, Soybean Oil Powder, Sunflower Oil Powder, Coconut Oil Powder, Palm Oil Powder, Flaxseed Oil Powder, and Other Product Types; Nature - Organic, and Conventional; End-use - Food Processing Industry, Animal Nutrition, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Sports Nutrition): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18792



Increasing Consumer Preference and Rising Affinity Toward Natural Ingredients Leverage



The increasing consumer preference and rising affinity toward natural ingredients leverage the growth of the nutritional oil powder market. The tectonic shift toward a healthier lifestyle led to the adoption of nutritional oil powder. Further, the surge in the number of vegan and vegetarianism contributes to the increase in demand for nutritional oil powder such as soybean oil powder. Unhealthy eating habits and rising fast-food consumption causes diabetes, heart problems, and other chronic ailments. This causes a rise in demand for a nutritious and healthy diet and superfood and increasing health and wellness awareness in the urban population stimulating the expansion of the nutritional oil powder market.



Increasing the Adoption of Nutritional Oil Powder in Nutraceutical Formulations



Additionally, increasing the adoption of nutritional oil powder in nutraceutical formulations propels the development of the nutritional oil powder market. The rising use of herbal products in dietary supplements is one of the factors leading to the growth of the market. In addition, nutritional oil powder has the presence of an abundance of DHA, ALA, and Omega-3. Its consumption can reduce the risk of heart disease, improve lung function, and lower blood fat, decrease blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. Such benefits of nutritional oil powder bolster the expansion of the market.



Growing Use of Nutritional Oil Powder in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products



Furthermore, nutritional oil powder is used in skincare, color cosmetics, hair care, lotions, and other products owing to its multiple functionalities. The growing use of nutritional oil powder in cosmetics and personal care products boosts the demand for the products. On the flip side, high dependency on raw material suppliers hinders the growth of the nutritional oil powder market. Also the price volatility of nutritional oil powder products restraints the market growth. Moreover, rising research and development promote innovative product launches creating several opportunities for the growth of the nutritional oil powder market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Nutritional Oil Powder Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Have a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global nutritional oil powder market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global nutritional oil powder market. The rising nutrition concern among infants and women in countries such as India and China drives the growth of the nutritional oil powder market in Asia-Pacific.



North America is Expected to Grow in the Global Nutritional Oil Powder Industry



North America is expected to grow in the global nutritional oil powder market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes leads to the need for a nutritious diet fuelling the growth of the nutritional oil powder market in North America. Europe has lucrative growth opportunities in the global nutritional oil powder market due to the availability of a huge number of commercialized products with the presence of target consumers.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/18792



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Nutritional Oil Powder Amidst COVID-19"



Nutritional Oil Powder Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Nutritional Oil Powder Market Highlights



=> Nutritional Oil Powder Market Projection



=> Nutritional Oil Powder Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Nutritional Oil Powder Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Nutritional Oil Powder Market



Chapter - 4 Nutritional Oil Powder Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Nutritional Oil Powder Market by Product Type



=> Canola Oil Powder



=> Soybean Oil Powder



=> Sunflower Oil Powder



=> Coconut Oil Powder



=> Palm Oil Powder



=> Flaxseed Oil Powder



=> Other Product Types



Chapter - 6 Global Nutritional Oil Powder Market by Nature



=> Organic



=> Conventional



Chapter - 7 Global Nutritional Oil Powder Market by End-use



=> Food Processing Industry



=> Animal Nutrition



=> Nutraceuticals



=> Cosmetics and Personal Care



=> Sports Nutrition



Chapter - 8 Global Nutritional Oil Powder Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> ABITEC Corporation



=> Connoils LLC



=> Crestchem Ltd.



=> Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.



=> The Green Labs LLC



=> Stepan Company



=> SMS Corporation



=> Alsec Alimentos Secos SAS



=> Custom Food Ingredients Sdn. Bhd.



=> Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-nutritional-oil-powder-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.