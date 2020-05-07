Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market (Drug Class - Corticosteriods, NSAIDS, Viscosupplementation, and Others; Route of Administration - Oral, Parenteral, and Topical; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/17001



Rapidly Growing Aging Population is the Primary Factor for the Growth of this Industry



Osteoarthritis is growing as a major public health problem worldwide. The rapidly growing aging population is the primary factor for the growth in the number of people affected by osteoarthritis. The prevalence of osteoarthritis increased by 33% among those aged from 60 to 70 years to 43.7% among those over 80 years of age.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, Osteoarthritis disease is found more in females rather than males aged over 60 years. Thereby, increasing the demand for osteoarthritis drugs. Furthermore, a rise in R&D expenditure and increased geriatric population are other factors propelling the growth of osteoarthritis pain drugs market.



Rich Pipeline of Innovative Treatment Options are the Factors Boosting the Market



Also, increased awareness regarding degenerative bone diseases in developing countries and a rich pipeline of innovative treatment options are the factors boosting the osteoarthritis pain drugs market.



However, severe side effects associated with certain injectable treatments remain major restraints to the market. The treatment options available in the market fail to provide suitable pain relief in the late stages of osteoarthritis. This led to a larger number of people opting for natural treatments such as yoga, chiropractic, homeopathy, and naturopathy, to treat osteoarthritis.



Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the new formulation of the drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Many clinical trials and researches are being performed in different phases and new drugs are expected to be launched in the market. This is anticipated to generate favorable opportunities for several manufacturers in the osteoarthritis pain drugs market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Dominant Share



Geographically, North America holds the dominant share in the osteoarthritis pain market. The availability of better treatment options, high awareness among people, government reimbursement policies is a major factor driving the osteoarthritis pain drug market in North America. Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disorder in the United States and affects over 30 million US adults.



The Asia Pacific region holds the second largest market share in the osteoarthritis pain drug market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is aging more rapidly than any region. In addition, the old-age support ratio in China is projected to plummet from 7.9 to 2.4 by 2050 that in turn will facilitate demand for osteoarthritis drugs in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, Japan is the second-largest market for visco supplementation products after the U.S. which in turn is anticipated to further boost the market in the Asia Pacific in the near future.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/17001



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Amidst COVID-19"



Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Highlights



=> Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Projection



=> Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market



Chapter - 4 Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market by Drug Class



=> Corticosteriods



=> NSAIDs



=> Viscosupplementation



=> Others



Chapter - 6 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market by Route of Administration



=> Oral



=> Parenteral



=> Topical



Chapter - 7 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market by Distribution Channel



=> Hospital Pharmacies



=> Retail Pharmacies



=> Online Pharmacies



Chapter - 8 Global Osteoarthritis Pain Drug Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Horizon Pharma plc



=> Pfizer Inc



=> Sanofi S.A.



=> Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



=> Ferring B.V.



=> Bioventus, Inc.



=> Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Limited



=> Alkem Laboratories



=> Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.



=> Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-osteoarthritis-pain-drug-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.