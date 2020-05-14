Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Pizza Market (Crust - Thin Crust, Extra Thin Crust, Deep-dish, and Other Crust Types; Topping - Meat Topping, and Vegetable Topping; Distribution Channels - Food Chain Service, and Retail): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand for Convenience Food and Ready to Eat Food Products



The growing demand for convenience food and ready to eat food products is majorly driving the pizza market. Growing industrialization and increasing working-class population, particularly the working women population have led to the fast pace life of the consumers, which requires food that is ready to eat and easily consumed. Moreover, the increase in disposable income is expanding the demand for pizza.



Rise in the Health Concerns Associated with the Consumption of Fast Food



Furthermore, changing the eating habits of consumers is supporting the growth of the pizza market. Most of the urban population nowadays prefer fast food such as pizzas for their breakfast. However, the rise in the health concerns associated with the consumption of fast food like pizzas and burgers is the major factor restraining the growth of the pizza market.



Nevertheless, the growing demand for specialty pizzas such as gluten-free pizza and diary free pizza for the consumers having gluten or lactose intolerance is expected to offer beneficial opportunities for the key players in the pizza market.



North America Held the Highest Market Share



Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global frozen pizza market. The dominance of the North America market attributed to the fast-paced life and higher spending capacity of individuals in the region. Moreover, the presence of the leading players in the region is expected to boost the growth of the frozen pizza market in North America.



