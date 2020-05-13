Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Urinary Incontinence Devices Market (Product - Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Products; Category - External Urinary Incontinence Devices, and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices; Incontinence Type - Stress Incontinence, Urge Continence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence; End User - Hospitals, Clinics, and End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence



The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global market across the globe. Approximately 25 million adult Americans are suffering from some form of urinary incontinence, out of which 75-80% of those are women. Pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause are major reasons for the increased occurrence of incontinence in women as compared to men.



However, factor such as the risk of urine leakage due to device failure is expected to restrain the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of healthcare expenditure in emerging economies creates opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.



North America is Leading the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market



In terms of region, North America is leading the urinary incontinence devices market owing to the large patient pool of urinary incontinence in the region. Furthermore, easy availability and beneficial medical reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada also boost the growth of the market in the North American region.



Europe is Expected to be the Second Largest Market



In addition, an increase in the geriatric population also fuels the growth of urinary incontinence devices market in the region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for urinary incontinence treatment devices during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high frequency and rise in the occurrence of urinary incontinence, the surge in the adoption of technologically advanced products.



Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for urinary incontinence devices market owing to the large population in countries like India and China. Furthermore, a large geriatric population in Japan, and improving health care facilities also boosts the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.



