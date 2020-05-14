Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Yeast Market (Type - Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast, and Other Types; Application - Food, Feed, and Other Applications; Form - Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Fresh Yeast, and Other Forms): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Industrial Application of Yeast Driving the Growth of the Market



In today's time, yeast has numerous application, which ranges from the brewing of wine and alcohol, the bakery industry, provides a flavor to root beer and soft drinks. Hence, the growing industrial application of yeast driving the growth of the market. Further, it has application in several scientific research to explore the human genetics. The growing focus of scientific research to know more about the human gene is catalyzing the demand of the yeast-based product for scientific research.



Additionally, it is used to prepare biofuel, animal feed, and yeast extract. Furthermore, growing consumer's appetite for the different types of processed food provides a growing demand for the market. However, stringent government regulations regarding food safety are affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing awareness among the consumers about the side effects of using conventional fuels and increasing application of the biofuel is expected to boost the demand of the yeast-based products for biofuel production in the near future.



North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period



North America holds the largest share in the yeast market owing to increasing investment in scientific research, the presence of a large number of the food and beverage companies and growing application of the biofuel are helping to grow the demand of the yeast market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the yeast-based products for the food and beverage industry in this region.



