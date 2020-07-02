Impact of Covid-19: Plant-Based Food Market Scope and Comprehensive Analysis by 2030 : Players Danone, Beyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Plant-based food is completely made from plants and includes no animal products. Making plant-based diet a part of today's lifestyle offers good health with numerous benefits. Food made of plants is rich in whole grains, fruits, legumes, and vegetables. It contains healthiest amount of fiber, minerals, vitamins, are low in cholesterol, less in saturated fat, and low calories. Varieties of foods are available, which offers all essentials including calcium, proteins, and other nutrients that are required for a healthy lifestyle. It is extremely important to include good amount of vitamin B12 in the diet, which can be obtained from daily increment or fortified food like plant milk, breakfast cereals, and nutritional yeast. People today are more inclined towards consuming plant-based food for health benefits and since this food support greener environment. People preferring this food are at a lower risk of heart disorders, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases.



The introduction of COVID-19 has come together with several challenges and obstacles for the businesses as well as general public. The ongoing pandemic is forcing people to boost their immunity in order to stay away or combat the virus affected. Since plant-based food promises to offer healthy body, people are demanding healthier foods for improving their immune system. This food contains huge quantity of macronutrients antioxidants, and micronutrients that strengthen the cells and make them strong enough to battle viral infections



Some prominent players in the global Plant-Based Food Market include Danone, Beyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group, SunOpta, Kellogg NA Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. (Campbell Soup Company), and Kerry Group plc. AMCO Proteins, among others.



Growing Factor:

This significant market growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population owing to rising awareness about healthy food. Moreover, factors such as increasing ethical concerns of people related to animal slaughter and rising health consciousness are anticipated to further enhance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive R&D by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce plant-based food with maximum safety and precision are expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.



Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Plant based Dairy Products,

Plant based Milk Products,

Plant based Meat Products,

Plant based Eggs Products,

Plant based Condiments,

Other Products



By Application:

Food and Beverage Processing Industry,

Feed Industry,

Other Applications



This Plant-Based Food Market report holds answers to some important questions like:



What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2019to 2030? What will be the share and the growth rate of the Plant-Based Food Market during the forecast period?



What are the future prospects for the Plant-Based Food Market industry in the coming years?



Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2019to 2030?



What are the future prospects of the Plant-Based Food Market industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?



Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?



What is the present status of competitive development?



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges



