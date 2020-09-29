Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Automotive Backup Cameras Market: Introduction



Rise in demand for reduction in vehicle crashes has prompted automakers to increasingly adopt automotive backup cameras in their vehicles, which in turn is driving the global automotive backup camera market. As per National Highway Safety Transportation Agency (NHTSA), around 15,000 injuries and 210 fatalities occur from vehicle backup accidents every year. This has resulted in enactment of regulations that make installation of backup cameras mandatory in vehicles, which in turn is also driving the global automotive backup cameras market.

Key drivers of global automotive backup cameras market



Regulations enacted by government authorities and regulatory bodies are mandating vehicle manufacturers to install rearview imaging technology in their vehicles, which fuels the demand for automotive rearview backup camera systems. For instance, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), USA requires all vehicles manufactured post May 1, 2018 to install a rearview camera that can show 10X20 feet area in the rear of the vehicle. The HUD display in the vehicle displays a virtual grid on screen using the image sensors incorporated in backup cameras. These grids enable the vehicle driver to backup without endangering vehicle safety.

Several companies have developed dual backup camera systems that incorporate both front view and rearview backup cameras in a single system. For instance, Toguard Electronics Co. has developed a dual backup camera system. Both rear and front cameras have different resolutions and dual lens systems with parking guidelines to help the vehicle driver while parking.



Rise in demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles is driving the global automotive backup cameras market. Automakers have started providing luxury features including automotive backup cameras in their lower end model as well in order to have a competitive edge and increase the number of vehicle sales. For instance, Chevrolet Trax, Chevrolet Colorado, Mazda MAZDA3, and Toyota Corolla have pre-installed backup cameras. Therefore, increasing adoption of backup cameras by automakers is expected to drive the global automotive backup cameras market.



Passenger vehicle segment to account for significant share of global automotive backup cameras market

Demand for passenger vehicles was higher than that for commercial vehicles in 2019, which in turn led to higher sales of passenger vehicle. Furthermore, a rise in preference toward vehicle security features is prompting automakers to install safety systems in vehicles. Automotive backup cameras enable vehicles to record videos continuously, which can be used to identify vehicle theft and vehicles involved in crashes.



Backup cameras installed at the rear ends can guide the vehicle driver while parking the vehicle in reverse. All these factors boost the demand for automotive back up cameras and subsequently, drive the global market for automotive cameras.



Asia Pacific to dominate global automotive backup cameras market



Japan, China, and India in Asia Pacific have presence of major automakers and aftermarket players in the automotive industry. Therefore, the region witnesses intense competition among automakers and aftermarket players. Demand for safety systems in vehicles, such as automotive backup cameras that help drivers to maneuver in the reverse direction and reduce vehicle crashes, is rising.



Legislations enacted by various governments of various countries and organizations in Asia Pacific are mandating automakers to increase integration of safety features in their vehicles. For instance, SIAM India mandates automakers in India to install safety systems in their vehicles. This, in turn, fuels the demand for automotive backup cameras. All the factors mentioned above are driving global automotive backup cameras market in Asia Pacific.



