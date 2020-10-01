Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Introduction



A drain cleaning equipment is used to clean and maintain water, wastewater, and sewer utilities. Drain cleaning system is used to keep drainage system and piping system in the flow. A lot of materials can block a drainage system. Hence, for cleaning and removing blockage, the drain cleaning equipment is used.



Drain cleaning equipment consist of two type of tools: hand tools and power tools. These types of equipment are used in mainly three applications: municipal, residential, and industrial.



Different types of drain cleaning equipment such as sink machines, drum machines, sectional machines, rodder machines, water jetter machines, flexshaft machines, and pipe cleaning, are available in the market with diverse functionality for removing the blockage.



The global drain cleaning equipment market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for drain cleaning equipment from wastewater industry.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market



Additionally, as per the latest report of American Society of Civil Engineers, number of wastewater treatment plants is likely to increase considerably in the next few Significant investments by Federal and state governments on the maintenance and operation of wastewater, water, and sewer utilities is one of the major factors projected to fuel the drain cleaning equipment market during the forecast period

years. This, in turn, is expected to boost the drain cleaning equipment market during the forecast period.



Rise in number of DIY activities and use of various hand tools by people in their residences coupled with increase in consumer spending traits are expected to propel the drain cleaning equipment market in the near future



According to the World Health Organization directives, an increase in focus on providing clean sanitation facilities in the residential as well as commercial sector has been observed. This is likely to have a positive impact on the drain cleaning equipment market in the next few years.



Increase in demand for drain cleaning equipment in the municipal sector is further expected to drive the market in the near future



Increase in number of retail stores, supermarkets, and hospitals at a rapid pace is anticipated to drive the demand for drain cleaning equipment globally.



However, high price of power drain cleaning equipment limits their usage in commercial applications, which, in turn, is anticipated to hinder the demand for drain cleaning equipment.



Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Drain Cleaning Equipm

In terms of region, the global drain cleaning equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America



Asia Pacific is a leading market for drain cleaning equipment, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for more than 50% share of the market for drain cleaning equipment in the region. This is mainly due to the rapid growth in the industrialization and urbanization.



The drain cleaning equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rapid economic development, globalization, and increase in demand for drain cleaning equipment in the region.



Demand for drain cleaning equipment across Europe is primarily generated by rise in construction of residential infrastructure. Low mortgage rate and increasing disposable income boost the residential construction, thereby propelling the market growth.



Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Competitive Landscape



Numerous local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture drain cleaning equipment market. Furthermore, easy availability of raw materials and the simple manufacturing process of drain cleaning equipment. Hence, the drain cleaning equipment market is fragmented. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the drain cleaning equipment market.



Key players operating in the global drain cleaning equipment market include:



Masco Corp

DURACABLE

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

General Wire Spring Co.

Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc.

Spartan Tools LLC

Duracable Manufacturing CO

Rothenberger USA LLC

Goodway Technologies Corp.

GT Water Products Inc.



