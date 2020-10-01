Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Food Colors Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Global Food Colors Market: Overview

Food colors refer to those chemical substances that were made to improve the food's appearance by giving it artificial glossiness and color. The bright colors of baked goods, sports drinks, and candies are all due to the application of artificial food colors. They are even utilized for coloring of various brands of salad dressing, smoked salmon, and pickles and also in some medications.



The preference for natural food colors over synthetic or artificial food colors is rising owing to the rising consumer awareness about the health benefits obtained by use of natural food colors, health hazards of synthetic or artificial colors, and importance of clean label products. Artificial or synthetic colors can cause various allergic disorders in many of the consumers. These chemicals often contain heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, which are utilized in the manufacturing of synthetic food colors



. These metals can cause various life-threatening illnesses. Natural food colors are gaining momentum owing to their natural origin, which causes no imminent harm to the health of the consumers. Consumers who consider natural food colors as "safe to use" product are likely to add to the growth of the global food colors market over the assessment tenure. Furthermore, natural colors decrease the risk of allergies and intolerance amongst consumers, which drives the demand for natural food colors.



Application, types, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global food colors market has been divided. The objective of such division is to provide a clearer, all-inclusive view of the global food colors market.



Global Food Colors Market: Notable Developments

A development providing a peek in the global food colors market is mentioned as below:



In July 2018, US-based Sensient Technologies acquired Vancouver-based leading company in the botanical extraction technology, Mazza Innovation Limited. This strategic move will lead to the addition of the cutting-edge plant extraction technology is likely to enable Sensient Technologies to cater to the growing customer demand of pure ingredients in personal care, nutraceutical, food and beverage products.

Some the reputed companies in the global food colors market include the below-mentioned:



Sensient Technologies Corporation

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Fiorio Colori SPA

Frutarom Industries Ltd.



Global Food Colors Market: Key Trends

The global food colors market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.



Rise in the Popularity of Clean Labels to Fuel Growth of the Market

A rise in the global population is estimated to shoot up the demand for food and beverage products, which is likely to add to the growth of the global food colors market in the years to come. Owing to increased domestic demand, the food and beverage industry has been flourishing in the BRICS countries, which are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This plays a major role in driving the demand for food colors across the globe.



The increasing need for convenience food products due to the increasing exposure of consumers about exotic food preparations and growing fondness of traditional taste is estimated to drive the demand for food colors in the market.



In addition to that, the demand for food and beverage products with a natural and clean label is on the rise across the globe, due to growing awareness about health. A rise in the health hazards due to use of synthetic colors and concern for food safety caused by chemical contamination of food is fuelling the demand for natural food colors in the market. In addition to that, rising disposable income together with then propensity to spend in premium products is further expected to boost the global food colors market. More manufacturers of food items are investing in clean labels now, which lead to revision of existing products and introduction of new products with clean labels.



Global Food Colors Market: Geographical Analysis

The global food colors market is likely to observe massive growth in Europe due to the strong presence of bakery and confectionery industry in the region. This trend in the bakery and confectionery industry is likely to continue in the years to come. In addition to that, stringent regulations regarding the use of artificial colors in region is expected to drive the demand for natural food colors in Europe.



Asia Pacific is predicted to observe high adoption of nature-identical products that is driven by the excellent product characteristics such as lower cost, uniform color. This factor is likely to fule growth of the food colors market in Asia Pacific.