Impact of Wi-Fi 6 on the Broadband Market : MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- The global Wi-Fi 6 Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period.



Browse 208 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174384441



Wi-Fi 6's dual-band capabilities to deliver 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands simultaneously open up several commercial applications and use cases across industries. Further, the advantage of Wi-Fi 6 over Wi-Fi 5 technology in terms of throughput by 3x-4x higher capacity and lower latency by about 3/4x, even in a congested network environment, increases the attractiveness of Wi-Fi 6 as a long-awaited technology to address several concerns of Wi-Fi providers and consumers.



Wi-Fi hotspots surrounded by guzzling data devices like smart TVs, laptops, gaming and streaming devices are in dire need of Wi-Fi 6 access points for a good experience. Places that offer public Wi-Fi (both free and paid) in railway stations, airports, stadiums, and shopping malls fall short of speed and bandwidth with huge market opportunities for Wi-Fi 6.



While Wi-Fi 6 is celebrated for enhancing the experience of several existing broadband use cases, the IoT ecosystem driving the digital transformation will surge the demand for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as complementary technologies. Enterprises could bypass the limitations of Wi-Fi 6 while communicating with transceivers in external networks by combining 5G networks with Wi-Fi 6 hotspots. Industry 4.0's primary enabler is the Connected Ecosystem, which has IoT endpoints in a communication network with the lowest possible latency and higher capacity.



Large establishments such as manufacturing units and healthcare providers operate in an enclosed environment with several structural hurdles for the communication signals to penetrate and transmit information. In such cases, connecting IoT devices directly to the 5G network might lead to a loss in efficiency. To avoid such data loss/delay in transmission, enterprises must connect their IoT devices to Wi-Fi 6 access points that are further linked to aa 5G cellular network for long-range communication.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174384441



The mass deployment of IoT solutions worldwide demands private cellular networks (PCN) in the deployment zone for effective and efficient communication. PCNs have become a significant entity in the IoT ecosystem to ensure seamless IoT operations. Although enterprises would have invested in network security for safety purposes, Wi-Fi 6 access points and routers are WPA 3-compliant devices that prevent attacks like brute force attacks on device passwords, thwart hackers, and boost encryption.



In addition, the Wi-Fi broadband market is experiencing strong growth with the advent of several smart city projects and IoT-driven industrial and commercial large-scale projects. The major use cases such as wireless broadband in public safety, fleet management, in-building wireless, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, smart cities, and wireless for smart buildings are expected to drive the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.



As a standalone or complementary solution to 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6 will play a significant role as the anchor technology of future wireless networks. However, to leverage Wi-Fi 6 to its maximum, users should upgrade to Wi-Fi 6-enabled hardware and infrastructure, despite Wi-Fi 6 having backward compatibility with Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 4 network devices.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wi-fi-6-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wi-fi-6.asp